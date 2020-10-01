CAMS Listing: Shares lists 23 pct higher than IPO issue price

Equity shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) made a decent debut on Thursday, as the scrip got listed at Rs 1,518 on BSE, a 23.41 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 1,230. At the time when the article was written, at 12:18 pm, the share was trading 67.50 points, or 4.45 per cent, down at 1,450.50 from the listing price.

The public issue of the technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions CAMS was sold from September 21, 2020, to September 23, 2020, in the price band of Rs 1,229-1,230.



The lot size of CAMS IPO was set at 12 which means the investors have to apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in multiples thereof. It was subscribed 47 times.



Warburg Pincus and NSE backed CAMS IPO worth Rs 2,242 crore received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offered size of 1,28,37,370 shares. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 73.18 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 111.85 times. The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 5.44 times.

