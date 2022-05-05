Career in real estate market

The economy is on the mend in the post-corona world, and the world is eager to make up for lost time. The real estate industry will be no exception. The construction and housing industry is expanding and looking for motivated individuals. Working in the real estate industry can be both challenging and rewarding.



This has also resulted in a plethora of myths surrounding a career in the real estate industry. That being said, possessing some of the key skills required to carve a niche for yourself in the real estate sector is a must. Here are a few pointers to help you get started and succeed in the real estate industry.

The key to success is effective communication

A real estate executive's job entails dealing with customers from various backgrounds, temperaments, and income levels on a regular basis. Your communication skills will be extremely important in this situation. Communication skills will be critical in making or breaking the deal, from explaining project features to analysing and communicating the 'Return on Investment' to potential homebuyers. To hone your speaking skills, try speaking in front of a mirror. Using an online tutor may also be beneficial in this situation.

Power in negotiation

The top real estate contracts are closed by people who are skilled negotiators. Property investment in India is both an emotional and a capital-intensive proposition. As a result, a good listener with an emphatic attitude and strong negotiating skills can close the deal. Surprisingly, this skill takes time to master, and you learn from your mistakes. These abilities will become second nature to you as you advance in your career.

Know-how in technology

Individuals do not even have to be a tech nerd to prosper, but it always helps to be aware of the most recent best practises in the computer world. If you are just starting out in an MNC, having expert knowledge of Microsoft Powerpoint, Word, Excel, Google Sheets, and basic calculus will help you.

Being familiar with technology not only gives you a personal and professional growth, but it also allows you to manage your time and resources effectively.

But besides these teachable skills and a plethora of opportunities, there are numerous myths and misconceptions about the real estate industry. Avoiding these myths will allow you to enter the field with a clearer head and optimism.

Myths about the real estate industry

The following are some common misconceptions about the real estate industry:

Myth 1: Only family businesses succeed

As a newcomer to the real estate industry, it may appear that only family legacy and businesses with a family lineage thrive in this sector. However, this is only one side of the coin. In fact, the real estate industry is India's second-largest job creator. There is a clear hierarchy in place, and the sky is the limit for anyone willing to work hard and get their hands dirty. One might prosper in the real estate industry if they have experience and people skills.

Myth 2: Becoming a broker is the way to go

People with minimal knowledge of the industry believe that being a broker is the only way to make a living in the real estate industry. It is blatantly misleading. Civil engineers, Architects, Project Managers, Procurement Specialists, Landscape Designers, Marketing Managers, and Sales professionals, among others, are in high demand and earn very good salaries. If you are prepared to enter the field with dedication, you can fit into any role and skill set of your choice.

Myth 3: You must be a ferocious orator

Being an exhibitionist may be advantageous in some job roles, but it is never required. The real estate sector, like any other, requires hardworking professionals with good social skills and impressive, convincing power. As long as you are dedicated to your profession, being an introvert will never be a problem.

What do industry experts recommend for a career in real estate?

India, as the world's second most densely populated country, has enormous opportunities and possibilities in the housing sector. According to real estate veterans being skilled and up to date on the latest trends will always benefit new entrants. Being tech-savvy and comfortable with software such as AutoCad and Computer Aided Designing will be extremely beneficial if you are a civil engineer. The same is true for architects, structural engineers, marketing managers, and sales professionals.

Being an expert of your trait, as well as an eagerness to learn on a continuous basis, will put you ahead of several jobseekers. Real estate as an industry has gone through a tremendous transformation over the last decade. It is one of the most exciting industries to be part of and provides equal opportunity for men and women. If you are looking for a rewarding career with numerous opportunities, the Indian real estate sector is a great place to start.

(The author is the Director-Goel Ganga Developments)