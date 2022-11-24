Carrier India's CSR initiative in Gurugram

Hyderabad: Carrier India continues to expand United for Air, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to educate and bring the communities of Gurugram together to work for cleaner outdoor air. With the latest air monitor and LED display board installed in Huda City Centre Gurugram, United for Air provides real-time air quality information for 17 locations in Gurugram. Carrier India is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. Chirag Baijal, MD of Carrier India said: "We took on the challenge of getting people together to help create a healthier and more sustainable future for Gurugram." He added: "Through United for Air, we are driving communities to take action, while increasing awareness that particulate matter (PM) levels of 2.5 and PM10 are the major contributors to air pollution in Gurugram. The goal is to provide meaningful information to the public about the effects of high PM levels on human health."

Carrier works with United Way Delhi, which partners with other non-governmental organizations to organize events for schools, corporations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to increase awareness and facilitate change. United for Air has engaged more than 60 RWAs and 20,000 students through engagement activities involving street plays, musical mobs and cyclothons.