Castrol India relaunches Castrol Activ with a new campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan

· New Castrol Activ offers 3X protection that helps protect engine from overheating

· Shah Rukh Khan stars in new campaign ‘#GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection’

· The brand will be relaunched with a superior product upgrade and packaging refresh

· Campaign TVC ‘#GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan is now live

Castrol India Limited, the country’s leading lubricant manufacturer, has relaunched Castrol Activ, its flagship two-wheeler engine oil brand. Castrol Activ is the category leader in India’s two-wheeler engine oil market. As part of the relaunch, Castrol Activ has seen a product upgrade (API SN) and a packaging refresh with Shah Rukh Khan on the pack label. The campaign takes Castrol Activ’s promise of 3X protection to the next level by ensuring protection against engine overheating.

Addressing the growing need for heat protection

India has nearly 235 million two-wheelers on the road (source: Kline). In 2024 two-wheeler sales in India grew by 14.8% (including EVs) adding nearly 20 million two-wheelers through the year. As urban and rural mobility increases so do challenges like extreme heat and stop-and-go traffic. Engine overheating is a major concern for riders, especially during peak summer months, affecting both bike performance and rider comfort.

Castrol Activ’s new Actibond™ Technology provides 50% better wear protection at start-up (vs API SN standard), offering enhanced protection across different riding conditions, including city traffic, highways, and off-road terrains.

The 3X protection promise ensures performance across:

1. Start-up: Protects the engine from excessive wear upon start.

2. Running: Fights against oil thickening under tough conditions to help dissipate heat better

3. Shutdown: Protects the engine from corrosion when turned off.

“Overheating is a key biker pain point which is especially relevant for India where summers are harsh and long commutes can put excess stress on the engine.” said Rohit Talwar, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Castrol India. “This campaign not only reinforces Castrol Activ’s promise of 3X protection but also deepens our connection with bikers across the country by singularly addressing one of their biggest pain points.”

Campaign and availability

To support the relaunch, Castrol India has rolled out a new marketing campaign, #GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection, featuring Bollywood star and brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. In the TVC, set in the heat-scorched landscapes of Rajasthan, Khan plays a determined cop in pursuit of criminals. As the chase intensifies, his bike—protected by Castrol Activ—endures the extreme conditions, while the rival bike, powered by ordinary engine oil, overheats and stalls.

“The heat can be relentless, whether you’re chasing criminals on screen or navigating real-life traffic,” said Shah Rukh Khan. “Castrol Activ’s 3X protection ensures that engines stay cool and bike keeps moving. It’s been great to collaborate with Castrol on this campaign, bringing this excellent product to life in a way that connects with every rider in India.”

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy India, has been released in 10 languages and deployed across digital platforms, print, and outdoor media. Additional marketing initiatives include influencer collaborations and social media engagement. The TVC will debut during the broadcast of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Mechanics are the key opinion leaders in this category and to bring this campaign alive, Castrol India will conduct Baadshah Mechanic Jalsas across 40 cities pan-India engaging with over 30k mechanics directly, to further strengthen mechanic advocacy and preference.

“The story of Castrol Activ is a simple yet powerful one—protection in extreme conditions. And who better to embody this than Shah Rukh Khan? His on-screen presence, combined with the product’s reinforced promise, makes for an impactful narrative,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India. “Through this campaign, we’ve blended product functionality with strong storytelling to create something that will resonate with millions of bikers.”

The new Castrol Activ is now available at retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across India.















