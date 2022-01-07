CCEA approves Intra-State Transmission System-Green Energy Corridor Phase-II with over Rs 12,000 crore estimated cost

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved Intra-State Transmission System - Green Energy Corridor Phase-II.



The scheme will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 GW of Renewable Energy power projects in seven states. These states are Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.



The scheme is targeted to be set up with a total estimated cost of over Rs 12,031 crore and Central Financial Assistance at 33 per cent of the project cost, which amounts to over Rs 3,970 crore.



Briefing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, the scheme will add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and around 27,500 Megavolt-Ampere's transformation capacity of substations.



The transmission systems will be created over five years from Financial Year 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.



The scheme will also contribute to the long term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint. It will generate large direct and indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors.



Cabinet has approved MoU between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula in India and Dharchula in Nepal. As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture.



Cabinet has also approved the signing of the Agreement between India and Spain on cooperation and mutual assistance in Customs Matters. The Agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences and apprehending of Customs offenders.