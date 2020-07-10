CCL Products donates 1.11 cr to Andhra Pradesh CMRF

Hyderabad: CCL Products (India) Limited, an export-oriented instant coffee manufacturing company, donated Rs 1.11 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's relief fund. The coffee manufacturing company is based at Duggirala in Guntur district.



Challa Rajendra Prasad, the company's Executive Chairman, met AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his office and handed over a cheque for Rs 1,11,00,011 towards the Disaster Management Fund of Andhra Pradesh to augment resources for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Based out of Duggirala in Guntur district, CCL Products has another manufacturing unit near Sullurpet in Andhra Pradesh itself and also markets their products in India under the brand name 'Continental Coffee'. The group also has overseas manufacturing units in Vietnam and Switzerland and is recognized as the largest private label coffee company in the world, the company said in a release.