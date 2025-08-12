Celcius Logistics Enters Pharma Cold Supply Chain with ₹50 Crore Investment, Eyes ₹100 crore ARR in 18 Months from the Vertical

Celcius Logistics, India’s leading tech-driven 3PL and cold supply chain solutions provider, has announced the launch of Celcius+, a specialised logistics arm dedicated exclusively to the seamless management of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Designed to meet the sector’s stringent requirements for temperature control, compliance, and real-time visibility, Celcius+ ensures medicines, vaccines, and other sensitive products are transported with maximum safety and efficiency.

In its initial phase, Celcius will invest ₹50 crore to create a dedicated pharma fleet and support infrastructure, with a goal of achieving ₹100 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from this segment within the next 18 months. Of this, ₹35 crore will be allocated towards deploying 100 new reefer vehicles for Celcius+ along key pharmaceutical corridors across India. A further ₹10–15 crore is being earmarked to build a robust pharma courier system tailored to serve high-demand urban and semi-urban markets.

To support this rapid expansion, Celcius will add 30–40 specialised team members with expertise in pharma logistics, operations, and regulatory compliance. Leveraging its advanced technology platform, Celcius+ will offer real-time tracking, continuous temperature monitoring, and AI-enabled route optimisation, ensuring every shipment adheres to the industry’s most stringent quality and compliance standards.

Commenting on the launch, Swarup Bose, Founder & CEO at Celcius Logistics, said, “India’s pharmaceutical sector is among the fastest growing in the world, yet maintaining product integrity from manufacturer to patient remains a challenge. With Celcius+, we are not only expanding capacity but also setting new benchmarks for wastage reduction, safety, transparency, and operational excellence in pharma logistics. Our investment in this vertical marks the beginning of a focused journey to bridge gaps in pharma distribution with tech-backed, GDP-compliant solutions. This initiative is in line with Celcius Logistics’ mission to bridge cold chain gaps, reduce wastage, and enable safe, timely deliveries for life-saving products. We’re confident that Celcius+ will help pharmaceutical companies extend their reach safely and efficiently across major cities by year-end.”

With this specialized vertical, Celcius plans to partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and extend its reach to more than 100 cities across India by the end of 2025.

Celcius+ will deliver tech-enabled supply chain solutions tailored for pharmaceutical and healthcare clients, addressing critical challenges such as temperature-sensitive logistics, regulatory adherence, and real-time shipment visibility. The vertical will focus on high-value, sensitive segments including vaccines, biologics, insulin, and specialty medicines, offering services that span primary distribution, secondary distribution, and last-mile pharma courier delivery.

The fleet of 24-ft reefer vehicles come equipped with advanced telematics, digital lock systems, interior and exterior CCTV surveillance, and 24/7 temperature and location tracking via a central control tower. Designed for complete pharma compliance, this tech-enabled infrastructure ensures product integrity, operational transparency, and faster response to any temperature deviations or disruptions during transit.

Earlier this year, Celcius Logistics raised ₹250 crore in an oversubscribed Series B funding round to accelerate technology upgrades and expand its network. Currently operating in over 600 cities, the company aims to scale its footprint to 1,000+ cities in the coming years—further strengthening capabilities across all verticals, including the newly launched Celcius+ for pharmaceutical logistics.