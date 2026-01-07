District Collector Reviews PMDDKY Implementation, Issues Key Instructions

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed officials to prepare and upload complete information related to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krushi Yojana (PMDDKY) on the official website, strictly in accordance with the actual field-level situation.

The instructions were issued during a meeting of the PMDDKY Committee held on Monday at the IDOC Conference Hall. Addressing the officials, the District Collector stated that Jogulamba Gadwal district has been selected as one of the 100 districts across the country for the implementation of the prestigious central scheme. He emphasized that officials must take the responsibility seriously and work towards achieving the set targets.

The Collector instructed all concerned department officials to upload complete and accurate details of their respective departments on the official PMDDKY portal. He stressed that the data entered should clearly reflect the real conditions at the ground level, leaving no scope for discrepancies.

He further directed that officials from all relevant departments must compulsorily participate in video conferences conducted by the Central Government in connection with the scheme. Emphasizing inter-departmental coordination, he said all departments should work in close coordination to achieve the objectives of the scheme and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries derive maximum benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krushi Yojana.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Nayak, ADA Sangeeta Lakshmi, Marketing Officer Pushpamma, Horticulture Officer Akbar, Industries Department Manager Ramalingeshwar Goud, LDM Srinivas Rao, Cooperative Officer Srinivasulu, District Employment Officer Priyanka, Technical AO Chandrashekhar, along with officials from various other departments, attended the meeting.



