Centre approves highway projects worth Rs 2,333cr in UP, Jharkhand

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced the approval of Rs 2,333 crore worth highway projects in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Gadkari said in Uttar Pradesh, approval has been given for the construction of 29 km long 4-lane Jaunpur Bypass at a cost of Rs 1894.76 crore on Jaunpur-Akbarpur section of National Highway – 135A.

The minister said the present proposal will ease traffic in the densely built-up part of Jaunpur city. The development of Greenfield Bypass will also provide connectivity to National Highway 128 A, National Highway 731 and National Highway 31 passing through the project highway.

The objective of this project is to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow and reduce travel time of road users. The highway also includes a major bridge over river Ganga which will improve the connectivity of the region.

Approval has also been given for the construction of a 2-lane bypass road with paved shoulders around Jharkhand’s Giridih town on National Highway- 114 at a cost of Rs 438.34 crore.

The minister said the proposed Giridih Bypass will reduce the travel time from Ranchi to Deoghar. Also, construction of a bypass road around Giridih city will lead to socio-economic development of the area.