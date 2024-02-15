Live
Centre holding industry meet in Hyderabad to speed up coal gasification projects
The Union Ministry of Coal will host an industry interaction in Hyderabad on Friday aimed at accelerating the development of coal gasification projects across the country.
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Coal will host an industry interaction in Hyderabad on Friday aimed at accelerating the development of coal gasification projects across the country.
This event marks a significant step towards harnessing the potential of coal and lignite resources to drive sustainable energy solutions in India, the Coal Ministry said on Thursday.
The Indian government has approved a Rs 8,500-crore scheme to promote coal/lignite gasification projects to meet the future energy needs of the country. The gasification projects are planned under three categories that include Government PSU's, private players as well as small-scale projects.
The promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects aligns with the government's vision to diversify energy sources, reduce dependence on imported fuels and mitigate environmental impact through cleaner technologies.
The Ministry of Coal aims to accelerate the adoption of gasification technologies by fostering innovation and collaboration within the energy sector through strategic partnerships with industry stakeholders, according to the official statement.
The event will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders and investors, to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges associated with coal/lignite gasification projects.
Participants are expected to engage in insightful discussions, share best practices and explore avenues for collaboration to drive the growth of gasification initiatives in India.
Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, will be the chief guest for the event which will also be attended by Coal India Chairman P.M. Prasad.