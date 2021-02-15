Centre may put 4 banks on sale 

New Delhi: The central government has shortlisted four mid-sized state-run banks for privatisation, under a new push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues, Reuters news agency reported quoting three government sources.

Privatisation of the banking sector, which is dominated by public sector banks (PSBs) with hundreds of thousands of employees, is politically risky because it could put jobs at risk, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration aims to make a start with second-tier banks, the report said. The four banks on the shortlist are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India, two officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the matter is not yet public. Two of those banks will be selected for sale in the next financial year which begins in April, the officials said. The shortlist has not previously been reported.

The government is considering mid-sized to small banks for its first round of privatisation to test the waters. In the coming years it could also look at some of the country's bigger banks, the officials said.

The government, however, will continue to hold a majority stake in India's largest lender State Bank of India, which is seen as a 'strategic bank' for implementing initiatives such as expanding rural credit. A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

India's deepest economic contraction on record caused by the pandemic is driving the push for bolder reforms, economists say.

Government also wants to overhaul a banking sector reeling under a heavy load of non-performing assets, which are likely to rise further once banks are allowed to categorise loans that soured during the pandemic as bad. PM Modi's office initially wanted four banks to be put up for sale in the coming fiscal year, but officials have advised caution fearing resistance from unions representing the employees, the report added.