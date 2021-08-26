Centre to launch e-Shram portal – National Database on Unorganized Workers today

Union Government will launch e-Shram portal – National Database on Unorganized Workers (NDUW) today, i.e., on August 26, 2021. The e-Shram portal will be launched at 3:30 pm. On the same day, a national toll-free number 14434 will also be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal.

Earlier, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav unveiled the logo of the e-Shram portal. Unveiling the logo, Mr Yadav said that targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step. He added, the portal will be the national database of nation builders, the 'Shram Yogis', and it will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep.

Mr Yadav said targeted delivery and last-mile delivery has been a major focus of the schemes of the government and the e-Shram portal is another key step towards that.

All trade union leaders extended their full support for the successful launch and implementation of the e-Shram portal. The Union Minister has thanked the union leaders for their valuable and constructive suggestions and emphasised that they have a key role towards speedier registration, implementation at field level and taking the portal to the unorganized workers.



Through the e-Shram portal, the government aims to register 38 crore unorganized workers like construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others. Reportedly, the workers will be issued an e-Shram card containing a 12-digit unique number, which, going ahead, will help in including them in social security schemes.



As per published reports, the registration of the workers will be done on the portal in the coordination of the Labour Ministry, state governments, trade unions and CSCs. For this purpose, awareness campaigns would be planned across the country to enable the nationwide registration of workers.



A worker can register on the portal using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling in other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number and social category.



The objective behind the move is the integration of social security schemes of the government.

