Centre to unveil 40 livestock projects worth over Rs 545 crore

New Delhi : Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, is set to inaugurate 40 livestock projects worth more than Rs 545 crore on Monday.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising an ‘Entrepreneurship Development Conclave’ in Pune where the Union Minister will be the Chief Guest, it was announced on Sunday.

The objective of the event is to unite policymakers, federations, cooperatives, industry associations, entrepreneurs and financial institutions to unlock the potential of the livestock sector.

“It provides a platform to the stakeholders to discuss challenges, share solutions, promote entrepreneurship, provide value addition and sustainable practices to catalyse growth for the sector,” said the ministry.

The government is implementing flagship schemes such as the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) with an outlay of Rs 29,110.25 crore and National Livestock Mission (NLM) with an outlay of Rs 2,300 crore.

“By showcasing opportunities under NLM and AHIDF, the conclave seeks to drive inclusive growth and empower rural farmers and small enterprises,” the ministry informed.

The conclave will also entail the inauguration of the National Livestock Mission - Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NLM - EDP) Dashboard that provides an organised summary of key information of the entire project to the public.

The event will also see the release of National Livestock Mission Operational Guidelines 2.0 and success story booklets.

The conclave will also have panel discussions that will witness participation from government, industry leaders along with financial institutions, banks, cooperatives, and representatives from federations and industry associations.

The Cabinet-approved National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) scheme also marks a transformative shift in Indian agriculture.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 2,481 crore of which the government of India's share is Rs 1,584 crore while the state share is Rs 897 crore, till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

The government has launched the NMNF to promote natural farming in a mission mode across the country under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.