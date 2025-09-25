Live
Chief Minister unveils the logo for Pravasi Rajasthani Divas
- Pravasi Rajasthani Meet to be held in Hyderabad on 26th September
- Pravasi Rajasthanis play a key role in the development of the state” – Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma
- Pravasi Rajasthanis who have excelled in social service to be facilitated
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma unveiled the logo of Pravasi Rajasthani Divas at the Chief Minister’s Residence on Wednesday. During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, the Chief Minister had announced that Pravasi Rajasthani Divas will be celebrated every year on 10th December. In this line, the first 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' will be celebrated in Jaipur on 10th December 2025.
As a run up to the event, the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet will be organized in Hyderabad on 26th September under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.
While reviewing the preparations for the Hyderabad Meet, Shri Sharma directed officials to ensure its successful organization. He said the event would serve as a common platform for Pravasi Rajasthanis, investors, and government representatives, strengthening bonds and opening new avenues for industrial collaboration and investment. He emphasized that the event should be widely publicized to ensure maximum participation of Pravasi Rajasthanis.
The Chief Minister further said that the state government is committed to encouraging entrepreneurship and directed officials to share detailed information on state schemes, programs, innovations, investment opportunities, and industrial policies with Pravasi Rajasthanis so that they can contribute to the state’s development.
It was also informed during the meeting that under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the state government’s delegation will hold interactions with entrepreneurs and philanthropists. In addition, distinguished Pravasi Rajasthanis who have made significant contributions in the field of social service will be felicitated during the program.
On the occasion, officials of the concerned departments also made a presentation on the preparations for the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Hyderabad.