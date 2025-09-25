Chief Minister unveils the logo for Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

As a run up to the event, the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet will be organized in Hyderabad on 26th September under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

While reviewing the preparations for the Hyderabad Meet, Shri Sharma directed officials to ensure its successful organization. He said the event would serve as a common platform for Pravasi Rajasthanis, investors, and government representatives, strengthening bonds and opening new avenues for industrial collaboration and investment. He emphasized that the event should be widely publicized to ensure maximum participation of Pravasi Rajasthanis.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is committed to encouraging entrepreneurship and directed officials to share detailed information on state schemes, programs, innovations, investment opportunities, and industrial policies with Pravasi Rajasthanis so that they can contribute to the state’s development.

It was also informed during the meeting that under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the state government’s delegation will hold interactions with entrepreneurs and philanthropists. In addition, distinguished Pravasi Rajasthanis who have made significant contributions in the field of social service will be felicitated during the program.

On the occasion, officials of the concerned departments also made a presentation on the preparations for the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Hyderabad.



