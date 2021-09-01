Chip shortage slows down auto sales in August

Hyderabad: Electronics component shortage, particularly lack of sufficient number of semiconductors, continues to impact the domestic automobile industry. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a modest five per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,699 units in August 2021, amid electronic components shortage.

"Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," said MSIL in a statement. MSIL had sold 1,24,624 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales were at 1,10,080 units, as compared to 1,16,704 units in the same month last year, down 6 per cent, it added.

Another leading automobile company in India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also reported a 12.3 per cent increase in total sales at 59,068 units in August. The company had sold 52,609 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 2.3 per cent to 46,866 units as against 45,809 units in August 2020, the company said. Exports increased to 12,202 units last month as compared with 6,800 units in August last year.

"While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions," MSIL added.

Leading two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 3 per cent decline in total sales to 4,30,683 units in August. The company had sold 4,43,969 units in the same month last year. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said entering the festival season with a steady recovery in economic activity, the company's total sales stood at 4,30,683 units, including 4,01,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.