Chowgule partners Denmark’s Tuco to manufacture patrol boats

Bengaluru: Chowgule and Company Private Limited (CCPL), a part of the Chowgule Group, one of India's prominent industrial conglomerates, has partnered with Denmark's Tuco Marine Group for manufacturing advanced patrol boats in India. The 16-meter-long patrol boats, designed as per Tuco Marine´s ProZero concept, will strengthen CCPL's existing business of manufacturing composite fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats. The partnership is in line with CCPL's commitment to the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. The company will also look at exporting the manufactured boats to South-East Asia and other regions.

Jonas Pedersen, CEO, ProZero International, said, "We are very excited to join hands with CCPL as we enter the Indian market. The new ProZero boat employs top-of-the-line technology; we have been developing and refining the product for years. We are privileged to be able to provide law enforcement officers and first responder professionals with modern, improved equipment to assist them with their work anywhere in the world – from the Mediterranean to the Arctic regions."

Ashok Chowgule, Joint Managing Director, Chowgule and Company Private Limited, said, "Our collaboration with Tuco seeks to address the need for world-class patrol boats, interceptors, and workboats that are specifically designed for the use of police, coast guards, and the military. These workboats will enhance rescue and search operations in times of disaster relief and management. We look forward to a fruitful association with Tuco and to build next-generation products in India for the world."

ProZero International's new patrol boats are specially designed for law enforcement specialists, crews, and interception teams. They are equipped with the latest equipment, along with a dedicated helmsman and crew member. The ProZero boats are built from lightweight materials that ensure high fuel efficiency, low emission of greenhouse gasses, and minimal maintenance. The hull is specially adapted for low drag to generate high speed and to minimize fuel consumption. Furthermore, it is anti-roll and has great course stability for performing high-speed missions. Due to its light weight and special hull, the boat can reach high speed even under full load.

The standard boat is equipped with Z-drives and a deep V-hull, which make it agile and seaworthy. However, the 16-meter ProZero patrol boat can be equipped with a variety of propulsion systems such as IPS, water jets, or surface drives. The efficient design of the boat is ideal for fast missions even under challenging weather conditions, and works equally well for extensive, long-drawn operations. The cabin of the boat has been designed with careful attention to the ergonomics and the working environment. The layout has been developed to facilitate good workflow coordination. The cockpit layout enables state-of-the-art operations management and maximizes the use of electronic aids for situational awareness.