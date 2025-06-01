CII elects Rajiv Memani as new President for 2025-26

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday elected new office bearers for the year 2025-26 and Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India, has assumed office as the CII President.

He takes over from Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd, the apex industry chamber said in a statement.

Memani is also a member of EY Global Executive Board as the Chair of its Growth Markets Council.

He is a trusted advisor to large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organisations, principally advising them on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology and smart capital allocation strategies.

In his Emerging Markets (EM) role, his responsibilities include advancing EY’s emerging markets growth agenda and connecting their priorities with the global firm’s investments.

Prior to becoming the Chairman and CEO, Memani established EY India’s market-leading Corporate Finance (now Strategy & Transactions) practice in the late 90s. He was also the President-Designate of the Confederation of Indian Industry for the year 2024-25 and Vice President for the year 2023-24.

R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited takes over as CII’s President-Designate for 2025-26, said the apex business chamber.

Mukundan joined Tata Administrative Service in 1990, after completion of MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee; Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Dr Suchitra K Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited takes over as CII Vice President for 2025-26. She was instrumental in founding Bharat Biotech way back in 1996.

In the past decade, Dr (Mrs) Ella has co-founded and nurtured several companies in veterinary sciences, agri-biotech parks, food processing including pre-clinical toxicology and research institute, according to the CII statement.