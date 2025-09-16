Cleartrip Unveils Industry-First Visa Denial Cover Ahead of The Big Billion Day 2025

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announces its new Visa Denial Cover offering ahead of the much-awaited The Big Billion Days (BBD) 2025. This industry-first feature comes at ZERO cost and addresses one of the biggest concerns of international travel with its integrated Visa Denial Cover.

Consumers have always felt the constant anxiety that comes with booking international flights, the ‘what if my visa gets denied?’. This Visa Denial Cover is designed to eliminate that by allowing customers to book anxiety-free, knowing that if their visa is rejected, they will get a full refund on their ticket.

Manjari Singhal, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Cleartrip, said, “With the Visa Denial Cover, we are directly tackling one of the biggest anxieties that comes with booking an international trip. This new feature isn't just about a refund; it's about giving our customers the peace of mind, ensuring that planning a trip is exciting rather than anxiety-driven.”

Key Highlights of the Visa Denial Cover:

● Price for Customers: FREE with all international flight bookings

● Eligible Visa Types: Applicable exclusively for tourist visas.

● Eligible Nationality: Available for Indian nationals only.

● Age Criteria: No age restrictions; open to all travellers.

● Fare Type: Valid on fully and partially refundable flight fares.

● Coverage Scope: International travel with origin in India.

● Cancellation Window: Cancellations must be made at least 24 hours prior to departure.

In addition to this groundbreaking cover, Cleartrip is celebrating The Big Billion Day with a suite of festive offerings. During Flash Sales, domestic flights are available starting at just ₹999*, with a 20% discount* on international flights. Additionally, Cleartrip has significantly expanded its hotel portfolio from 20,000 to over 80,000+ properties, ranging from 2-star to 5-star categories. This diverse mix appeals to every traveller’s need, from family holidays and wellness retreats to budget-friendly stays and premium luxury getaways.

Additionally, the Child Flies Free offer for bookings of three or more passengers, including at least one child or infant, is back this festive season, allowing families to achieve greater savings on domestic travel.

For more information - Download Cleartrip