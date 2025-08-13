Coca-Cola India Foundation Unveils Stories of Transformation Through Amrit Sarovar Revival in Rajasthan

-Launched as part of Coca-Cola India’s ‘Refreshing Difference’ campaign, the video series celebrates stories of its transformational impact in traditionally water-scarce regions

-Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation has implemented nearly 20 water conservation projects across 13 cities in Rajasthan, making a significant impact on community water resilience and access

Over the past decades, Sikar district has experienced irregular monsoon seasons, with an average annual rainfall of just 550 mm, leaving communities vulnerable to severe water scarcity. The available water was also affected by high fluoride levels, leading to health issues within the community. Under its campaign ‘Refreshing Difference,’ Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation released a video series highlighting the impact of its long-running water access initiative in the district. Implemented in collaboration with Social Action for Rural Advancement (SARA), the initiative focuses on reviving traditional water systems to address water scarcity in the drought-prone regions of Sikar, Rajasthan.





The newly launched video series features stories of transformation and is narrated by beneficiaries who have been directly impacted by the project.

♦ Kamlesh Devad, a young sarpanch, helped lead the efforts to expand water access across 6 villages: Click Here

♦ Shravan Lal Ghayal shares how the recharged pond has revived his village’s groundwater and provided water access to local animals: Click Here

♦ Lala Ram Punya transformed his dry farmland into thriving fields assisted by the check dams: Click Here

Over the past decade, the project has benefited 18,000+ residents across six villages - Rajpura, Balyawas, Karad, Khora, Dungri Khurd, and Chhota Narena. It includes check dams, pond restoration, and groundwater recharge. These efforts ensured safe drinking water access, enhanced agricultural productivity, revitalized local ecosystems, and supported more resilient rural livelihoods.

Lauding the initiative, Mota Ram, Director, Social Action for Rural Advancement (SARA), said, “What makes this project different is not just the structures we built, but the mindset we helped shift. We worked with communities. Families contributed, some gave ₹100, some gave labour, others gave land. That ownership changed everything. We insisted on equal pay for women, trained them as barefoot engineers, and helped form Village Development Committees that now manage the water systems themselves. Even nine years after project completion, they’re still maintaining, adapting, and innovating. With the support from Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we created more than just recharge structures, we created local stewards of sustainability.”

Sharing the impact on his community, Kamlesh Devad, Sarpanch of Laxmipura, said, “The check dams constructed in Laxmipura, Rajpura, and Nausal through the efforts of SARA and Anandana, have transformed our villages. Rainwater now stays, recharging wells and ponds, and providing much-needed water for both farming and livestock. Earlier, our cattle struggled during dry spells. But now, they drink from the ponds revived by this initiative. Farmers are seeing better yields, and the entire village benefits. These structures haven’t just conserved water; they’ve strengthened our way of life and supported livelihoods.”

Rajiv Gupta, Director, Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, said, “Water is fundamental to thriving communities and resilient ecosystems. In Rajasthan, our interventions focus on restoring traditional water systems and building local infrastructure that strengthens long-term water security. Through the ‘Refreshing Difference’ campaign, we are deepening our commitment to water stewardship in the state, supporting agricultural sustainability, community health, and climate resilience. Our partnership with organisations like SARA is part of a broader effort to empower local communities and drive meaningful, lasting change across high-need regions.”

This initiative forms a key part of Coca-Cola India’s broader commitment to responsible water stewardship through its campaign, Refreshing Difference. The campaign highlights the company’s collaborative efforts with grassroots organizations like SARA, which help advance community water resilience, operational efficiency, and equitable access to safe water. Anchored in global principles of transparency and action, Refreshing Difference demonstrates how locally driven solutions can lead to measurable, lasting impact through shared ownership and sustainable practices.

In Rajasthan, Anandana has implemented a range of locally tailored water projects across districts in collaboration with grassroots partners. To date, nearly 20 projects have been successfully implemented across 13 cities- Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Baran, Alwar, Nagaur, Karauli, Beawar, and Kishangarh. Collectively, these sustained efforts have enhanced water security, supported agriculture, improved drinking water access, empowered local communities, and created a lasting social impact across some of Rajasthan’s most drought-prone regions.