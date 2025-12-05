Brochure for Harihara Kshetram Brahmotsavams released

Kurnool: Former Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh on Thursday unveiled the annual Brahmotsavam brochure of the sacred Harihara Kshetram, located on the banks of the Tungabhadra River near Sankalbagh.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the temple has been conducting Brahmotsavams for the past 20 years under the supervision of Vedic scholars.

The temple, constructed around 40 years ago for the Brahmin community, has been a centre of divine experiences ever since the commencement of the annual rituals, he added.

Venkatesh explained that extraordinary occurrences take place during the festival, particularly on the opening day’s Dwajarohanam and during the concluding Chakrasnanam, when Garuda birds appear and circle the temple precinct three times, which devotees consider a divine blessing.

He said that rituals are performed with strict discipline similar to those at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which he believes is the reason such divine manifestations occur.

He appealed to devotees from Kurnool and surrounding regions to visit and participate in the 11-day Brahmotsavams beginning from January 19, and sought public support in preserving and developing the temple.

He also assured full cooperation to modernise the Harihara Kshetram. Brahmin community leaders Durga Prasad and Sridhar were present.

Later, addressing the 44th Masters Athletic Association Meet and Selection event held at the local Outdoor Stadium as the chief guest, Venkatesh said that sports strengthen healthy relationships among people and play a vital role in promoting unity and discipline.

He expressed pride in his long- standing commitment to sports development and recalled persuading the then chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy to approve the construction of indoor stadiums across every mandal in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised the previous government for converting many indoor stadiums into office spaces instead of promoting sports culture.

Venkatesh recounted his contributions in safeguarding public sports grounds and facilities by building compound walls to prevent encroachments, particularly protecting the outdoor stadium land nearly 50 years ago and securing around 80 public park spaces during his tenure as MLA.

He further highlighted efforts in constructing walkers’ tracks along KC Canal and the Tungabhadra River, and establishing outdoor and indoor stadiums in APSP Battalion premises, Panchalingala and Rayalaseema University.

Athletes who excelled in the Masters Athletics competitions were felicitated.

District President Pandurangareddy, DSDO Bhupati Rao, Traffic CI Mansurooddin, Ramachandra Reddy, Surendra and others participated.