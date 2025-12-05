Ayesha Khan turns up the glamour

Ayesha Khan, who has so far been seen in Bollywood television projects and brief Tollywood appearances in Gangs of Godavari, Om Bheem Bush, and Manamey, is finally moving toward a bigger spotlight. She now plays one of the three leading ladies in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil Sharma’s upcoming entertainer. The trailer, released recently, has already sparked curiosity about her glamorous role and how her character will add twists to the narrative. The film is set to hit theatres on the 12th of next month, and the pre-release buzz is picking up steadily.

Adding to the excitement, Ayesha shared a new photoshoot that has taken over social media timelines. Draped in a bold red dress against a deep red backdrop, she exudes a confident, slightly playful charm.

The outfit fits her elegantly, highlighting a glamorous persona that aligns perfectly with her upcoming role. Her soft, wavy hair and subtle expression bring a warm, dramatic touch to the photographs, which fans are praising for their striking visual appeal.

Beyond KKPK 2, Ayesha is reportedly considering a few more Bollywood offers. While nothing has been confirmed yet, industry talk suggests she may soon line up more notable roles. For now, all eyes are on how she transforms this new glamorous character on the big screen.