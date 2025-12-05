MP raises banana farmers’ crisis in Parl

New Delhi: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana raised the severe crisis faced by banana farmers in Anantapur district during the Parliament session, urging the Central Government to take immediate corrective measures to protect farmers from further distress.

Addressing the House, the MP said Anantapur, a major banana-producing region and the horticulture hub of Andhra Pradesh, along with Kadapa and Kurnool districts, cultivates bananas on over 40,000 hectares. However, this season, prices have collapsed drastically, leaving farmers unable even to recover harvesting and handling costs.

The overall production expenses, he noted, are significantly higher, worsening the financial burden.

The MP acknowledged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promptly responded by directing officials to provide transport assistance, offering some relief to farmers. Yet, core structural issues remain unaddressed.

Although farmers in Rayalaseema produce bananas comparable and often superior in quality to those from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, they are unable to compete in national markets due to high reefer container charges imposed by Indian Railways and full empty-haulage charges on return containers. These costs make refrigerated transport unaffordable, reducing farmers’ competitiveness and limiting access to major markets like Delhi and Mumbai.

The MP demanded immediate financial support for farmers affected this season, rationalisation of reefer freight charges, and waiver of empty-haulage fees.

He also urged the Centre to introduce dedicated banana cargo trains from Anantapur to major consumption centres, which would expand market access, stabilise prices, and ensure fair returns to farmers.

He concluded by appealing to the Central Government to stand with farmers and take urgent, long-term measures to safeguard the livelihoods of lakhs of farming families.