Cong leaders pay tributes to ex-CM Rosaiah on his 4th death anniv

Kurnool: Former chief minister and ex-Governor Konijeti Rosaiah was remembered with deep respect on the occasion of his fourth death anniversary at the District Congress Party office on Thursday.

City Congress President Sheikh Jilani Basha led the tributes and described Rosaiah as a visionary administrator and a statesman who earned the title ‘Apara Chanakya’ for his exceptional political acumen and economic expertise.

Addressing the occasion, Jilani Basha recalled that Rosaiah, born on July 4, 1933, rose to prominence through decades of dedicated public service.

He served as MLA, MLC, and held key portfolios in Congress governments, notably the Finance Ministry, where he holds the unique distinction of presenting the state budget 15 times.

He credited Rosaiah with stabilising the state’s financial system during challenging periods and praised his sharp intellect that guided the government effectively.

Former MLC and AICC member M Sudhakar Babu, speaking on the occasion, highlighted Rosaiah’s remarkable ability to respond to opposition queries with wit and depth of knowledge.

He noted that Rosaiah assumed charge as caretaker chief minister in 2009 following the sudden demise of Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy, and later served with distinction as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

He passed away on December 4, 2021, leaving behind a legacy admired across political circles.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to Rosaiah’s portrait in the party office. The programme was attended by INTUC Federation State President Syed Khadri Basha, SC Cell District President NC Bajaranna, INTUC District President B Batukanna, Minority Cell District President Sheikh Khaja Hussain, former PCC General Secretary Damodaram Radhakrishna, INTUC City President Repalle Pratap, Minority Cell Secretary Wasi Basha, and other Congress leaders including B Subrahmanyam, W Satyaraju, Malik Basha, Keshava Reddy, Atif Ali Khan, and Saleem.