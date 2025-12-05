DDO offices inaugurated

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Government has launched Divisional Development Officer (DDO) offices across the state to enhance administrative efficiency and address public issues at the grassroots level.

District Collector Dr A Siri stated that these offices are aimed at decentralising governance and ensuring quick resolution of problems faced by rural communities.

Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated 77 DDO offices statewide from Chittoor on Thursday.

In Kurnool district, the new office established at the Zilla Parishad premises was formally opened by Dr Siri along with Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha Reddy and Kodumuru MLA Boggula Dastagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the newly established offices will greatly assist in solving issues such as road development, drinking water supply and street lighting at the divisional level, without the need to approach district headquarters.

The Collector said that the offices set up in Kurnool, Pattikonda and Adoni divisions will enable Divisional Development Officers, MPDOs and Panchayat Secretaries to coordinate effectively and deliver rapid solutions to public grievances.

Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha Reddy said that the coalition government has restored full authority to the Panchayati Raj system.

She noted that conducting Gram Sabhas in all 13,226 panchayats on a single day and passing development resolutions was an unprecedented achievement.

She added that the State Government is implementing development works in phases based on Gram Sabha resolutions, providing funds for drainage, drinking water and road projects.

Establishing DDO offices at the divisional level will simplify administrative functioning and accelerate rural development, she said.

Kodumuru MLA Boggula Dastagiri remarked that the coalition government is committed to strengthening rural infrastructure under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He said the government is already undertaking works such as CC roads and drinking water projects, which are transforming rural areas.

The establishment of DDO offices marks a significant step towards reinforcing the Panchayati Raj institution and promoting comprehensive rural development.

ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, DPO Bhaskar, DLDVO Ramana Reddy, DWAMA PD Venkata Ramanaiah, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy and other department officials attended the event.