Tough action launched on sanitation & animal control: Commissioner

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Corporation has initiated strict measures to strengthen city cleanliness, public health protection, road safety, and animal control, announced Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hans India Commissioner stated that in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, the Corporation is determined to implement firm action to protect public health and enhance the aesthetics of the city.

As part of this mission, special sanitation and animal control operations were taken up across various localities.

Commissioner Vishwanath said that stray dogs roaming around Damodaram Sanjivayya Memorial Municipal High School were safely captured and relocated by special teams to ensure the safety of students.

Likewise, cattle causing traffic inconvenience in Seetharam Nagar were traced and shifted to the LIC Park. In Nirmal Nagar, the Corporation identified unhygienic private vacant plots and immediately undertook sanitation work, clearing accumulated garbage and wild vegetation to prevent potential health hazards.