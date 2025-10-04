Coca-Cola India Takes the Pitch with Thums Up XForce and BodyArmor Lyte ORS @ the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Coca-Cola India and the International Cricket Council are all set to bring unmatched excitement to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025. This strategic association builds on their 8-year partnership, reinforcing the company’s commitment to championing women in sports and creating opportunities that empower the next generation of athletes.

With Thums Up XForce as the official beverage partner and BodyArmor Lyte ORS as the hydration partner, Coca-Cola India will keep players and fans refreshed throughout the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Rooted in their strong sports heritage, Coca-Cola India will celebrate India’s hosting of the tournament across Guwahati, Indore, Vizag and Navi Mumbai, ensuring every match reflects bold spirit, excitement, and togetherness. Coca-Cola India will offer its full portfolio of beverages, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Building on its legacy of empowering athletes through campaigns like “Thums Up Utha, India India Macha,” #PalatDe, #TaanePalatDe, and “Utha Thums Up, Jagaa Toofan” during ICC tournaments, Olympics and Paralympics, Thums Up has long celebrated the spirit of sport. Now, with its latest no-sugar beverage, Thums Up XForce, the brand carries this legacy forward with the same daring attitude. Complementing this, BodyArmor Lyte ORS, Coca-Cola’s sports drink, reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing advanced hydration to athletes and fans at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice-President, Coca-Cola India said, "Coca-Cola India is uniquely positioned to deliver refreshment at scale through our nationwide distribution network, reaching every corner where cricket is celebrated. For us, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is an opportunity to strengthen consumer connections and create lasting value for our partners and retailers. By bringing our portfolio to millions of fans and athletes, we are not only supporting the game on the ground but also creating moments that make cricket a shared experience nationwide."

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia added, “Women’s sports in India are at an inflection point, drawing new audiences and shaping how the next generation experiences cricket. At Coca-Cola in India, our strategy is to be at the center of these cultural shifts by creating experiences that connect deeply with consumers. Thums Up XForce and BodyArmor Lyte ORS, bring complementary strengths, one rooted in bold identity and heritage, the other in cutting-edge hydration. Together, they allow us to engage fans not just as spectators, but as participants in a larger movement where sport, culture, and brands converge.”

As India gears up to host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, Coca-Cola India builds on its legacy of championing sports that inspire and unite. From the Olympics and Paralympics to cricket’s biggest stages, the company has consistently celebrated sporting excellence. Through this expanded partnership with the ICC, Coca-Cola India ensures every boundary, cheer, and celebration resonates with purpose, setting a new benchmark for fan experiences at scale.