Confederation of Indian Industry holds meet on Telangana pharma sector

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has on Friday organised a panel discussion on Make in Telangana - an advocacy to invest in the State's infinite opportunities and world class infrastructure.

The conference gained traction with sessions on pharma, healthcare & life sciences. The panel discussion witnessed participation from leaders and experts from varied fields. Shakthi Nagappan, Director – Life Sciences, Govt of Telangana, while moderating the session highlighted the strengths, policies and ecosystem of Hyderabad and Telangana in the life sciences Sector.

Alluding to the vision of the State government to double the value of the ecosystem to $100 billion by 2030, he gave an overview of the initiatives that the State government has taken - Hyderabad Pharma City, Genome Valley 2.0, Medical Devices Park, Digital Medicines Hub, B-Hub, among others.