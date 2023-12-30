Live
Core sector up 7.8% in Nov
New Delhi: The output of eight key infrastructure sectors increased by 7.8 per cent in November 2023 against a 5.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Friday.
All sectors except crude oil and cement recorded healthy production growth in the month under review. The core sector (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in October was 12 per cent. Coal and refinery products output recorded double-digit growth. The output growth of eight sectors was 8.6 per cent in April-November 2023-24 against 8.1 per cent in the year-ago period.
