Corning to set up Rs 1k-cr smartphone glass unit in TN
With the government change in Telangana came the news that US-based Corning Inc, the key Apple supplier, has reportedly picked Tamil Nadu over Telangana to set up its Rs 1,000 crore facility, in collaboration with domestic electronics manufacturer OptiemusInfracom.
Earlier, the then K Chandrashekar Rao-led State government had announced in September that Corning Inc has chosen Telangana to set up their Gorilla Glass manufacturing facility.
The proposed facility in Telangana is expected to generate employment for over 800 people, said a statement from the office of former state IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao.
Rama Rao had met John Bayne, Senior Vice President, Ravi Kumar, Global Operations Executive, and Sarah Cartmell, Director Government Affairs from Corning Inc. in New York.
“Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination. Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India,” he had said.