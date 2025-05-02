Corona Remedies to raise Rs 800 cr via IPO

Chrys Capital affiliate, Sepia Investments-backed Corona Remedies Ltd, an India-focused branded pharmaceutical formulation company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas and it plans to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPO) aggregating up to Rs800 crore. The entire Rs800 crore is an offer for sale. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. JM Financial Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd) & Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.