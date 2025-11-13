Corteva Agriscience’s Delegate Insecticide: Advancing Sustainable and Precise Pest Control for Indian Farmers

Corteva Agriscience announced updates to its Delegate Insecticide, reinforcing its importance as dependable solution in Integrated Pest Management for corn, cotton, and chilli farmers in India. With proven effectiveness, Insect Resistance management and economic value, Delegate empowers Indian farmers to achieve higher productivity and resilience

For years, Delegate has been a trusted ally for farmers, known for its fast-acting and effective control of damaging pests like Fall Armyworm (FAW) in corn and Thrips in cotton and chilli. This strategic refinement moves beyond conventional Insect pest control, highlights Delegate’s unique scientific attributes that promote a more proactive and sustainable approach to crop protection.

The landscape of agriculture is evolving rapidly, demanding more precise and sustainable solutions. Delegate embodies this balance by empowering farmers and by effectively targeting pests like FAW and thrips, while remaining safe for beneficial insects such as bees and natural enemies. Its focused action supports farm ecosystem health and aligns with modern IPM principles.

Additionally, it helps maintain ecological balance, leading to better crops and higher quality yields. Its residual effect provides lasting protection, reducing the need for frequent spraying and saving farmers time and resources.

Applying Delegate at optimal times maximizes its benefits. For corn, spraying once at 15–25 days after sowing protects against FAW and promotes uniform growth, while a second spray at 30–35 days bolsters defence, improves cob quality, and increases yield quality. In cotton, the first application at flowering tackles thrips, with a follow-up at boll formation enhancing boll growth and protection from other lepidopteran pests. For chilli, well-timed sprays during key stages such as flowering and beginning to set fruit prevents thrips damage, resulting in better fruit quality and higher yields.

By integrating Delegate into modern IPM practices farmers gain reliable, sustainable and profitable solution that minimizes spraying, saving farmers time, labor, and resources. A planned approach with Delegate improves farmer outcomes by shifting from reactive spraying to strategic crop management. It ensures consistent quality, better yields, and greater profitability, giving farmers more control over their future. Delegate's development highlights Corteva Agriscience’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and the long-term resilience of Indian farmers.