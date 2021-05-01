Covid Resurgence: CII chips in with medical kits, oxygen

Hyderabad: CII has once again come forward to lend a helping hand to strengthen the fight against the pandemic by partnering with its member companies across the south.

"Many of the CII member companies in the healthcare, pharma, life sciences and medical equipment sectors have ramped upproduction of essential medical supplies like medical oxygen, ventilators, makeshift hospitals, ICU beds, remdesivir and other viral drugs which are of immediate requirement for hospitals and primary health centres across the southern region" said CK Ranganathan, Chairman, CII southern region.

As an immediate step, CII member companies have come forward in setting up around 500 mobile make shift hospitals as part of their CSR activities.

Member companies in the IT sector are working with State governments in setting up BPO centres to provide real-time data on availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders and other critical items required for treatment of patients, he said.

Considering the shortage of remdesivir, CII members in the pharma sector have ramped up production of remdesivir antiviral drug on a war-footing. CII member companies have the production capacity of manufacturing 1 crore doses of Remdesivir in the coming months, said Ranganathan.

CII urges the State government to step up the vaccination drive by collaborating with industries in setting up vaccination camps in their factory premises.

Through this initiative, CII expects to vaccinate over 3 lakh people comprising industrial workers and their family members and communities in the neighbourhood in the six southern States.