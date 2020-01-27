CPSE ETF's 7th tranche to open on Thursday

New Delhi: The government is planning to raise at least Rs 10,000 crore through the seventh tranche of CPSE ETF which will open for anchor investors on Thursday.

Central Public Sector Enterprises ETF runs a concentrated portfolio with a handful of stocks having weights of as high as 20 per cent on the underlying index.

The portfolio is concentrated towards the energy and oil sector. The issue will open for anchor investors on Thursday and for other institutional and retail investors, the next day-- Nippon Life India Asset Management-- which has been mandated to manage the CPSE ETF on behalf of the government, said in a statement.

Besides, the investors would get a 3 per cent discount over the issue price, it added.

The sixth FFO (further follow on offer) or seventh tranche will have a base issue size of Rs 10,000 crore with a greenshoe option to retain a portion of the oversubscription.

Retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 5,000, while non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers (other than anchor investors) can invest a minimum of Rs 2 lakh.

The minimum investment for anchor investor is fixed at Rs 10 crore. The decision to launch seventh tranche of CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has been taken after receiving robust response for earlier stake sale by the government in the product.