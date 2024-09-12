Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. Launches PROCLAIM XTRA, an advance insecticide for Maize and Soybean

Crystal Crop Protection Limited, a leading agrochemical organization, has launched Proclaim XTRA, its latest insecticide specifically formulated for maize and soybean. Proclaim XTRA is designed to provide effective protection against all kinds of caterpillar especially Spodoptera spp. like Fall Army worm. This ensures prolonged crop safety and help farmers to maximize yield during the crop cycle. This innovative solution promises to enhance crop health and productivity, contributing to the success and sustainability of farmers' produce.

Proclaim XTRA is a contact, systemic and translaminar insecticide that works to paralyze and kill caterpillars. It is an EC formulation that enables efficient control on a wide range of caterpillar pests on crops. The caterpillar rapidly ceases damage to crops after its application, provides rapid control with long duration. It inhibits the metamorphosis of insect which prevents insect to convert into another damaging stage. Farmers should apply Proclaim XTRA at the stage of 30-60 Days and 60-90 Days after sowing of soybean. In case of maize spraying should be at 11-25 Days and 26-60 Days after sowing. Ensure maintaining a 15-day interval between two sprays. To further enhance its effectiveness, we will constantly provide training programs to guide farmers about its correct and safe usage.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Limited said "Crystal’s mission to work closely with the farming community and improve farm profitability and sustainability in crop protection stands at the core where we conceived Proclaim Xtra. This unique formulation not only controls a wide array of caterpillars but will contribute to ensure a better yield for Soybean and Maize farmers. Proclaim Xtra is an amplification for our efforts to build profitable farms for all. Crystal’s legacy of innovative R&D capability is committed to provide sustainable farming solutions to Indian farmers and Proclaim Xtra establishes our endeavour further,".

"At Crystal, we’re thrilled to introduce Proclaim Xtra—a game-changer in crop protection designed to boost farm profitability and sustainability. This unique formulation effectively targets caterpillars, ensuring higher yields for Soybean and Maize farmers. Proclaim Xtra embodies our commitment to deliver innovative solutions that empower Indian farmers," Added Sohit Satyawali, Sales & Marketing Head of Crystal Crop Protection Limited

Explaining the impact of the product, Praveen Gour, Portfolio Head Insecticide Crystal Crop Protection Limited said, “We are excited to introduce Proclaim XTRA, a breakthrough insecticide poised to redefine pest management in agriculture. Designed as an EC formulation, Proclaim XTRA delivers comprehensive control against caterpillar through its unique contact, systemic, and translaminar properties. By hampering insect metamorphosis, this solution not only prevents crop damage but also ensures sustained efficacy over time.

The product uniqueness imparts control over the three life stages of the caterpillar i.e. egg, larva as well as adult making it a holistic product for difficult pests like Spodoptera spp,”.

Proclaim Xtra is now available at Crystal authorized distributor and retail sales point at an affordable price for farmers in variety of packet sizes. of 30ml, 150ml, 300ml and 1L.