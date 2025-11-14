CSIR-ISRO space meet to advance India’s human spaceflight research

New Delhi: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will organise a joint space meet in Bengaluru next week to advance cooperation on human spaceflight research, microgravity studies and space technology innovations, an official statement said on Friday.

The event on Monday (November 17) is expected to draw 150 to 200 delegates, including scientists, technologists, astronauts and representatives from national and international organisations.

Dignitaries will include Consul General of France in Bengaluru, officials from DRDO, ISRO, IISc, IAF, and experts from the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the French Space Agency (CNES).

The CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 will focus on integrating CSIR’s multidisciplinary research with ISRO’s mission-driven technological needs, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Sessions at the event will cover collaboration in human spaceflight physiology, biomedical instrumentation, materials science, life sciences in microgravity and advanced systems for spacecraft maintenance, the release noted.

Discussions will explore growth of plants in space, development of space food, microfluidics, ceramic metamaterials, and microbial corrosion prevention.

Through this event, India’s premier institutes plan to build stronger research linkages across scientific institutions and foster innovation in space medicine, human factors engineering, and translational technologies for societal benefit.

The deliberations during the meet are expected to chart a collaborative roadmap for future human spaceflight missions and identify new avenues for joint R&D in space science and technology, the release noted.

Last month, ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan spoke about the Gaganyaan mission, the progress made under the country’s first human spaceflight mission. Narayanan highlighted that the development work for the Gaganyaan Mission is nearing completion, “with about 85 to 90 per cent of subsystem-level activities finalised”.

“We are now conducting integrated tests and software validation. Three uncrewed missions will be launched before the crewed flight to ensure full safety and system reliability,” the ISRO Chief had told IANS.