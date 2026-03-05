Will top Maoist Ganapathy surrender ?

Hyderabad: Amid speculations of surrender of top Maoist leader Ganapathy alia Muppala Lakshmana Rao, who was taking refuge in Nepal for years, before Telangana police anytime, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an in-camera meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

The Chief Minister and Union Home Minister discussed the recent surrender of four top Maoist leaders including Devji, Bade Chokkarao, Malla Rajireddy, and Nune Narasimha Reddy before state DGP Shivadhar Reddy.

It is learnt that Amit Shah enquired the Chief Minister about the rehabilitation package extended by the state government to the surrendered naxals.

The Maoists’ proposal to foray into active politics by floating a party was also discussed in the meeting. State DGP also accompanied the Chief Minister during his meeting.

Sources said that Amit Shah explained to Revanth Reddy about the national conference on Maoists Free India on March 31 in New Delhi.

The role of state police in surrendering many naxals in the recent times and the steps taken to curb the naxal menace in the Telangana state and the preparation to bring Ganapathy to India from Nepal were also part of the discussion between

Revanth Reddy and Amit Shah, sources said, adding that the Union Home Minister appreciated state government’s efforts to achieve the centre’s target of eliminating naxalism by March 31 this year.

Ganapathy, a major figure in the Indian Maoist movement, is former General Secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). He resigned from the post in November 2018 due to ill-health and reportedly went to Nepal.