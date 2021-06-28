CtrlS bags USGBC leadership award

Hyderabad: Ctrls, Asia's largest rated-four hyperscale datacenter, has been honoured with USGBC Regional Leadership Award by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). The company joins an impressive slate of awardees that include organizations, projects and individuals around the world who are using green building and sustainable practices to improve the quality of life for those around them.

"Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognize our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities, while adapting to the changing environments around us," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC.

Caring for Planet Earth has been integral to CtrlS DNA. The company has engineered 80 innovations in energy efficiency and sustainability space and has reduced the PUE to 1.35 reducing energy consumption at its hyperscale data centers in India.