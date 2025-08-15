Curefoods’ EatFit Launches Whey Protein + Probiotics Blend for Complete Muscle & Gut Health

Curefoods’ EatFit has launched Whey Protein + Probiotics blend, offering a unique two-in-one solution for fitness and wellness. Each scoop delivers 24g of high-quality whey protein (isolate + concentrate) to support muscle recovery and growth, along with 1 Billion CFU BC30™ probiotics to aid digestion, strengthen immunity, and promote gut health.

The Power of BC30™ ProbioticBC30™ is a clinically studied, spore-forming probiotic that supports gut health by promoting a balanced microbiome. Its unique natural protein shell protects it from heat, moisture, pH, and pressure, ensuring it survives processing and reaches the gut alive, where it can thrive and support better digestion.

Formulated for both fitness enthusiasts and athletes, the new blend is available in two variants Belgian Chocolate and Unflavored. The product contains Instant Native Whey, no preservatives and naturally sweetened with Monk Fruit, aligning with the growing demand for clean-label nutrition.

Ankit Nagori, Chief Executive Officer, Curefoods, said, “We understand that today’s consumers, especially the younger generation, are more conscious than ever about what goes into their bodies. We believe our new protein formula is clean, effective, and trustworthy. This launch is a step forward for us in empowering India to stay fit without compromising on quality.”

Mayank Agarwal, added, “As an athlete, I’m extremely particular about what I consume. I partnered with EatFit because their approach to clean and effective nutrition aligns with my values. I believe this product is high-quality and easy to include in your daily regimen, whether you’re an athlete or just starting your fitness journey.”

The formulation draws from high-performance nutrition used by athletes but is designed to be easy for anyone to adopt. Whether you're an athlete, a regular gym-goer, or simply focused on improving daily health, this blend delivers targeted benefits for both physical performance and overall wellness.

EatFit Whey Protein+ Probiotics is now available in 1 Kg and 35g sachets for on-the-go nutrition on Amazon & Flipkart.