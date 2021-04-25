Currency update: Indian Rupee against foreign currency for today on 25 April 2021

The Indian rupee has slipped on Sunday against the US Dollar to Rs. 74.93100 amid increase in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The factors such as country's economic performance, the outlook for inflation, interest rate, capital flows will have impact on currency exchange rates every day.



The India Rupee has gained substantial value in line with other currencies of the world in the recent past as the trade deficit and the current account deficit have been improving. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupees has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 25 April 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.