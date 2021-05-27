Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 27 May 2021

The INR against the USD today is at Rs. 72.77000. The Indian rupee has been volatile for the last month. On the other hand, the dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.



Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies wherein it has been at 88.68800 against the Euro. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been choppy. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 27 May 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 72.77 2 1 EUR 88.688 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.662 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.8252 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.394

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 72.77 INR 5 USD 363.85 INR 10 USD 727.70 INR 50 USD 3638.50 INR 100 USD 7277.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar