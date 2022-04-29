Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 29 April, 2022

The Indian rupee against has ended at Rs. 76.49 against the US Dollar. On the other hand, the rupee has settled at Rs. 80.61 with respect to the EURO.



The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. However, it is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.

The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.