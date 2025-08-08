CXOs need to do more to build customer trust in their AI deployments: EY India

EY India “Responsible AI Pulse Survey” reveals a gap between how Indian consumers and C-suite executives perceive AI risk. While consumers express risk over job displacement, misinformation and loss of control, 27% of CXOs share these concerns underscoring an urgent need for stronger governance and a deeper engagement with public sentiment.

The survey highlights that 37% of CXOs struggle to develop AI governance frameworks that keep pace with today’s technologies, and 30% believe their current approach to technology risk is inadequate for the next wave of AI. By contrast, consumer respondents are far more uneasy: 68% worry about AI-generated false information being taken seriously, 56% fear significant job losses, and 61% are concerned that AI could spiral beyond human control. Yet 73% of organizations report having AI embedded in key initiatives, suggesting many leaders may be underestimating the social and reputational risks.

“Our survey reveals a widening confidence gap: consumers are deeply uneasy about misinformation, job displacement and unchecked AI, yet a smaller portion of CXOs share those worries,” says Mahesh Makhija, Partner & Technology Consulting Leader, EY India. “Closing this gap starts with embedding robust governance, clear accountability and open dialogue with your customers at every stage of the AI lifecycle.”