X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Cyient inks pact with Agappe

Cyient inks pact with Agappe
x

Cyient inks pact with Agappe

Highlights

IT major Cyient has signed a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine Count X to market.Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematologyanalyser, involving study and treatment of the blood, by Agappe that enables setting up of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India.

Hyderabad: IT major Cyient has signed a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine to market.Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematology analyser, involving study and treatment of the blood, by Agappe that enables setting up of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India.

As per the agreement, Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India.

In a regulatory filing, Cyient DLM senior V-P and CEO Rajendra Velagapudi said: "We are proud to support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the healthcare sector.

It is a matter of immense pride that with Agappe's new haematology product, even rural India and other remote locations of the country will have access to the best of diagnostic capabilities."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X