Cyient inks pact with Agappe

Hyderabad: IT major Cyient has signed a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine to market.Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematology analyser, involving study and treatment of the blood, by Agappe that enables setting up of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India.

As per the agreement, Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India.

In a regulatory filing, Cyient DLM senior V-P and CEO Rajendra Velagapudi said: "We are proud to support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the healthcare sector.

It is a matter of immense pride that with Agappe's new haematology product, even rural India and other remote locations of the country will have access to the best of diagnostic capabilities."