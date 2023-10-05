Live
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
- 60,000 beneficiaries to attend Sankshema Sabha in Warangal
- War causes over $150bn damage to Ukraine's infrastructure
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-05-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-05-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.09
Rs. 86.58
Euro
Rs. 88.41
Rs. 91.04
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.89
Rs. 23.57
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.29
Rs. 2.43
British Pound
Rs. 102.00
Rs. 105.03
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.35
Rs. 54.94
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.14
Rs. 62.95
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 91.68
Rs. 94.41
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.44
South African Rand
Rs. 4.50
Rs. 4.72
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.85
Rs. 11.38
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.64
Rs. 0.64
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.34
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.88
Rs. 51.85
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.39
Rs. 22.84
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.69
Rs. 7.99
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.31
Rs. 63.13
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.83
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.91
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS