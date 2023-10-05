  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)

Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
x
Highlights

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-05-2023.

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-05-2023.

BUYING RATES

CURRENCY

Forex Card

Cash

US Dollar

Rs. 84.09

Rs. 86.58

Euro

Rs. 88.41

Rs. 91.04

UAE Dirham

Rs. 22.89

Rs. 23.57

Thai Baht

Rs. 2.29

Rs. 2.43

British Pound

Rs. 102.00

Rs. 105.03

Australian Dollar

Rs. 53.35

Rs. 54.94

Canadian Dollar

Rs. 61.14

Rs. 62.95

Kuwaiti Dinar

N/A

N/A

Swiss Franc

Rs. 91.68

Rs. 94.41

Danish Krone

N/A

Rs. 12.44

South African Rand

Rs. 4.50

Rs. 4.72

Hong Kong Dollar

Rs. 10.85

Rs. 11.38

Bahraini Dinar

N/A

N/A

Japanese Yen

Rs. 0.64

Rs. 0.64

Norwegian Krone

N/A

Rs. 8.34

New Zealand Dollar

Rs. 49.88

Rs. 51.85

Saudi Riyal

Rs. 24.39

Rs. 22.84

Swedish Krona

Rs. 7.69

Rs. 7.99

Singapore Dollar

Rs. 61.31

Rs. 63.13

Malaysian Ringitt

N/A

Rs. 18.83

Sri Lankan Rupee

N/A

N/A

Omani Rial

N/A

N/A

Chinese Yuan

N/A

Rs. 13.91

Qatari Riyal

N/A

N/A


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X