Live
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
- Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (05-12-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-05-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.21 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-05-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.21
|Rs. 86.72
|Euro
|Rs. 91.23
|Rs. 93.94
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.93
|Rs. 23.61
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.36
|Rs. 109.52
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.39
|Rs. 57.03
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.14
|Rs. 63.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.41
|Rs. 99.27
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.84
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.66
|Rs. 4.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.88
|Rs. 11.41
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.79
|Rs. 53.84
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.45
|Rs. 22.89
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.15
|Rs. 8.47
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.92
|Rs. 64.79
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.12
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.24
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS