Daily Forex Rates (07-10-2023)

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-07-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.09
Rs. 86.58
Euro
Rs. 89.01
Rs. 91.65
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.89
Rs. 23.57
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.29
Rs. 2.42
British Pound
Rs. 102.90
Rs. 105.96
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.66
Rs. 55.26
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.53
Rs. 63.35
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 92.38
Rs. 95.13
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.52
South African Rand
Rs. 4.53
Rs. 4.74
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.84
Rs. 11.37
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.64
Rs. 0.64
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.38
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 50.34
Rs. 52.34
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.42
Rs. 22.86
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.74
Rs. 8.05
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.56
Rs. 63.38
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.90
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.91
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
