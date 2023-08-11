Live
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
Daily Forex Rates (11-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-11-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.60
|
Rs. 86.08
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.94
|
Rs. 94.67
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.76
|
Rs. 23.43
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.41
|
Rs. 2.55
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.26
|
Rs. 109.41
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.56
|
Rs. 56.18
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.22
|
Rs. 64.07
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 95.41
|
Rs. 98.24
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.95
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.61
|
Rs. 4.83
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.80
|
Rs. 11.33
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.81
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 50.28
|
Rs. 52.27
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.25
|
Rs. 22.71
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.89
|
Rs. 8.20
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.97
|
Rs. 63.81
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.31
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.97
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
