Live
- Travel tech firm Expedia cuts nearly 100 jobs in 2nd round: Report
- Explosive openers and World Cup ace climb closer to ODI rankings summit
- ONGC, OIL to gain as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Deputy CM releases baby fish into Raiwada reservoir
- ‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’ in Lucknow from October 27
- Foxconn will build AI factories with Nvidia chips, software
- Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check
- 4% DA hike announcement, MSP raise in six Rabi crops likely by Union cabinet today
- Prez Murmu launches 4th agriculture road map of Bihar
- Nine Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked mid-sea by Sri Lankan pirates, sixth attack in 2 months
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (18-10-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-18-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-18-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.09
|Rs. 86.59
|Euro
|Rs. 89.03
|Rs. 91.67
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.34
|Rs. 2.47
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.58
|Rs. 105.62
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.72
|Rs. 55.31
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.71
|Rs. 63.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.64
|Rs. 96.42
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.52
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.66
|Rs. 4.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.38
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.36
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.75
|Rs. 51.73
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.40
|Rs. 22.85
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.78
|Rs. 8.09
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.48
|Rs. 63.31
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.77
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.90
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS