Daily Forex Rates (21-07-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-21-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 82.79
|
Rs. 85.25
|
Euro
|
Rs. 92.14
|
Rs. 94.87
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.54
|
Rs. 23.21
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.43
|
Rs. 2.57
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.62
|
Rs. 109.78
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.11
|
Rs. 57.78
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.88
|
Rs. 64.75
|
Kuwaiti dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 95.55
|
Rs. 98.39
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.98
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.81
|
Rs. 5.04
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.70
|
Rs. 11.22
|
Bahraini dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.96
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.44
|
Rs. 53.47
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.03
|
Rs. 22.50
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.06
|
Rs. 8.37
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.35
|
Rs. 64.20
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.26
|
Sri Lankan rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.94
|
Qatari riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
