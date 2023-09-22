Live
- Calcutta HC-appointed lawyer accuses school of bribery attempt
- Varun Gandhi asks UP govt to reconsider decision on Amethi hospital
- India's inclusion in global bond index to entail passive inflows of $26 bn
- Special puja for Naidu's release
- YS Bhaskar Reddy released on escort bail over ill health in YS Viveka case
- International Teachers' Olympiad crosses 70,000+ Registrations from Teachers of 90+ Countries
- International Astronomy Day
- Scratches, Wrinkles, Or Stains, Tips to Upkeep Your Bag Before It Taints
- Samsung Galaxy A15 design leaked out; Check the video
- Daily Forex Rates (22-09-2023)
Daily Forex Rates (22-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-22-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.71
|
Rs. 86.20
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.13
|
Rs. 91.77
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.79
|
Rs. 23.46
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.34
|
Rs. 2.48
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 102.70
|
Rs. 105.75
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.85
|
Rs. 55.44
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.17
|
Rs. 64.02
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.45
|
Rs. 95.19
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.55
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.62
|
Rs. 4.84
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.81
|
Rs. 11.34
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.46
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.83
|
Rs. 51.81
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.29
|
Rs. 22.74
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.57
|
Rs. 7.86
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.31
|
Rs. 63.13
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.90
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.85
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A